Gopichand- Sreenu Vaitla film on cards; to be launched very soon

Macho star Gopichand is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie, “Bhimaa” which is being helmed by noted Kannada director A Harsha. Gopichand will be seen as a sincere police officer in the film. For a long time, there have been rumors that Gopichand will collaborate with Sreenu Vaitla.

The ongoing rumors suggest that Gopichand’s film with SreenuVaitla will have a grand launch very soon. Sreenu Vaitla is known for his comedy films, and his previous films have solid rewatch value. Will Sreenu Vaitla present Gopichand in a different avatar, or will he stick to his strong zone which is entertainment? We shall get to know that in a few days.

Sreenu Vaitla should have associated with Vishnu Manchu for the sequel of their 2007 blockbuster “Dhee”, but there have been no updates about the same. It seems that Sreenu Vaitla will first complete the project with Gopichand and then move on to Vishnu’s project. Vishnu is also busy with his “Kannappa” which has been launched recently and being made on a huge scale.