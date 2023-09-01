Live
- Healthy morning habits to eliminate stress from life
- A parent’s guide to managing Asthma triggers in kids
- Delhi Police Deny Lockdown Rumors During G20 Summit; Establishes Controlled Zone
- World Coconut Day
- Prez Murmu gives nod to rename Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum
- Couldn't resist rigging in Bengal panchayat polls due to life threat: Presiding officer to Calcutta High Court
- Young talent Ridhi Dograto play SRK mother in ‘Jawan’
- UN rapporteur for North Korean human rights to visit Seoul next week
- Date locked for Ravi Teja’s‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’first single
- Maharashtra Dada shree foundation holds various programs on YS Rajasekhar Reddy death anniversary
Just In
Gopichand- Sreenu Vaitla film on cards; to be launched very soon
The ongoing rumors suggest that Gopichand’s film with SreenuVaitla will have a grand launch very soon and he will be working for “Dhee” sequel after this
Macho star Gopichand is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie, “Bhimaa” which is being helmed by noted Kannada director A Harsha. Gopichand will be seen as a sincere police officer in the film. For a long time, there have been rumors that Gopichand will collaborate with Sreenu Vaitla.
The ongoing rumors suggest that Gopichand’s film with SreenuVaitla will have a grand launch very soon. Sreenu Vaitla is known for his comedy films, and his previous films have solid rewatch value. Will Sreenu Vaitla present Gopichand in a different avatar, or will he stick to his strong zone which is entertainment? We shall get to know that in a few days.
Sreenu Vaitla should have associated with Vishnu Manchu for the sequel of their 2007 blockbuster “Dhee”, but there have been no updates about the same. It seems that Sreenu Vaitla will first complete the project with Gopichand and then move on to Vishnu’s project. Vishnu is also busy with his “Kannappa” which has been launched recently and being made on a huge scale.