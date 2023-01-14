Gopichand Teams Up With Director Sriwass For His 30th Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Gopichand is basking in the success of the Pakka Commercial movie which had Raashii Khanna as the lead actress. On the occasion of the Pongal festival, he announced his new movie 'Rama Banam' and teamed up with ace filmmaker Sriwass. The makers shared the announcement poster on social media and upped the festive vibes on this special occasion.



Along with sharing the announcement poster, they also wrote, "ఎదురే లేని టైటిల్! #Gopichand30 is #రామబాణం - #RamaBanam. The team wishes you all a Prosperous #HappySankranthi @YoursGopichand A @DirectorSriwass Fil @DimpleHayathi @IamJagguBhai @khushsundar @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla".

The poster is all awesome as the title is also captivating… It also has an ensemble cast of Dimple Hayati, Jagapathi Babu and Khushbu Sundar.

Well, Rama Banam is the hat trick combination of the director Sriwass and the lead actor Gopichand. Their first two movies Lakshyam and Laukyam are the biggest hits of Gopichand's career and thus, there will be the same expectations on it too.

The last episode of Balakrishna's 'Unstoppable' reality show season 2 had Prabhas and Gopichand. During the episode, Gopi disclosed the title and some information regarding this project. According to the sources, Jagapathi Babu and Khusbhu will be seen as his brother and sister-in-law in the movie.

Rama Banam movie will hit the theatres this summer and young music director Mickey J Meyer will tune the songs. This Sriwaas directorial will be produced by TG Viswa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.