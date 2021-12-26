Gopichand to join hands with his 'Lakshyam' director?

Macho star Gopichand and director Sriwass's combination never failed to impress the audience. The duo collaborated for the first time with 'Lakshyam'.



Touted to be a family drama, the film turned out to be a super hit. Later, the duo joined hands for another family entertainer 'Loukyam' which also became a decent hit at the box office. Now the duo is all set to score a hattrick hit. Gopichand is all set to do a movie under the direction of Sriwass. TG Vishwaprasad and Vivek Kuchibhatla under People Media Factory are bankrolling this project. Touted to be the 30th film in Gopichand's career, the makers have launched the film today and VV Vinayak sounded the clapboard for the mahurat shot. TG Venkatesh switched on the camera.



Talking at the event, the director said that both he and Gopichand understand each other very well which is the reason behind their success, and added that this film will be even more impressive than their previous two films.

