Gopichand unveils insights about his upcoming action extravaganza

As the highly anticipated action film "Bhimaa" gears up for its grand worldwide release on MahaShivratri, March 8, actor Gopichand recently shared intriguing details about the movie during a press conference. Directed by A Harsha and produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, "Bhimaa" has been generating immense buzz with its unique storyline and impressive promotional content.





How did the journey of 'Bhimaa' begin?



Sridhar introduced director Harsha to me during the pandemic. Although he initially pitched a story, we decided to wait for the right time. When Harsha returned after eight months with the 'Bhimaa' story, I was captivated by its semi-fantasy elements and intense characterization. That's how the project took off.

Can you shed light on the role of 'Bhimaa' and its unique elements?



'Bhimaa' is a commercial-packed movie with a unique blend of intensity, love, emotions, and romance. The character is a departure from my previous police roles and incorporates semi-fantasy elements seamlessly. The film promises a captivating emotional journey for the audience.

Some are drawing comparisons with 'Akhanda.' Is there any similarity?



No, 'Bhimaa' is a completely different story. While certain visual elements might seem similar, the narrative, background, and essence are distinct. The story unfolds in the backdrop of BhimaaParasuramkshetra, providing a unique setting.

How did you contribute to the storytelling after hearing the script?

After listening to the script, I shared my thoughts, but Harsha is an experienced director who crafted a gripping screenplay. The twists, turns, and semi-fantasy elements are novel and engaging.

What can you reveal about the roles played by Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malavika Sharma?

Both Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malavika Sharma essay pivotal roles in the film, serving specific purposes within the storyline. Their characters contribute significantly to the overall narrative.

Tell us about Ravi Basrur's music in 'Bhimaa.'



Ravi Basrur's music has exceeded expectations. The trailer's music is just a glimpse; the entire film's score is even more spectacular.

Share your thoughts about producer Radhamohan.



Radha Mohan is not just a producer but a close friend. We've collaborated in the past, notably on 'Pantham.' He is a gentleman, and 'Bhimaa' was executed on a grand scale under his production.

What can you tell us about your upcoming projects?



Currently, I'm 30% into a film with Srinu Vaytla. There are also plans for a project with Prasad, and discussions are ongoing for a film with Radha under UV Creations.

As "Bhimaa" anticipates its grand release, Gopichand's insights have undoubtedly heightened the excitement among fans eager to witness this unique cinematic experience on the big screen.