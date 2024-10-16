Live
- Israel renews airstrikes on Beirut's suburbs
- India sees 4.8 pc overall exports growth in first half of FY25
- Domestic Help Arrested For Contaminating Employer's Food With Urine
- India to host ITF, ATP and WTA tennis tournaments in India in 2025
- PKL Season 11: How are kabaddi mats made? What are the raw materials used? Gravolite details the manufacturing of kabaddi mats
- Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ trailer to be out on Oct 20
- Grand set work commences in 15 acres for ‘Sharwa38’
- Music director Shekhar Chandra talks about ‘Pottel’
- Make me CM again, says Kejriwal in open letter to Delhi voters
- ‘Magic’ in theatres from Dec 21
Just In
Grand set work commences in 15 acres for ‘Sharwa38’
Charming star Sharwanand, popularly known as Sharwa, has recently announced his first-ever Pan-India project titled “Sharwa38.” Directed by the acclaimed Sampath Nandi, the film promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience.
Charming star Sharwanand, popularly known as Sharwa, has recently announced his first-ever Pan-India project titled “Sharwa38.” Directed by the acclaimed Sampath Nandi, the film promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience. Known for his skill in crafting engaging commercial entertainers, Sampath is collaborating with producer KK Radhamohan under the prestigious Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner for this project, with Lakshmi Radhamohan presenting the film.
“Sharwa38” is set in the late 1960s, taking place in a rural area along the Telangana-Maharashtra border, a time and setting rarely explored in Indian cinema. The period action drama tells a gripping tale set in a world dominated by fear, where violence and bloodshed are often seen as solutions to conflict.
The production has already kicked off with a traditional Bhoomi Pooja, followed by the construction of an expansive set. Art Director Kiran Kumar Manne is meticulously recreating the historical period on a 15-acre plot near Hyderabad. The set will authentically capture the culture and atmosphere of North Telangana and Maharashtra during the 1960s, adding depth and authenticity to the film’s narrative.
Sharwanand will be seen in a brand-new avatar, undergoing a complete transformation to embody his character from this historical era. The film also boasts high production values and a stellar technical crew. Cinematographer Soundar Rajan S and composer Bheems Ceciroleo are part of the top-tier team. “Sharwa38” will release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, further cementing Sharwanand’s Pan-India appeal.