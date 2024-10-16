Grand set work commences in 15 acres for ‘Sharwa38’

Charming star Sharwanand, popularly known as Sharwa, has recently announced his first-ever Pan-India project titled “Sharwa38.” Directed by the acclaimed Sampath Nandi, the film promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience. Known for his skill in crafting engaging commercial entertainers, Sampath is collaborating with producer KK Radhamohan under the prestigious Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner for this project, with Lakshmi Radhamohan presenting the film.



“Sharwa38” is set in the late 1960s, taking place in a rural area along the Telangana-Maharashtra border, a time and setting rarely explored in Indian cinema. The period action drama tells a gripping tale set in a world dominated by fear, where violence and bloodshed are often seen as solutions to conflict.

The production has already kicked off with a traditional Bhoomi Pooja, followed by the construction of an expansive set. Art Director Kiran Kumar Manne is meticulously recreating the historical period on a 15-acre plot near Hyderabad. The set will authentically capture the culture and atmosphere of North Telangana and Maharashtra during the 1960s, adding depth and authenticity to the film’s narrative.

Sharwanand will be seen in a brand-new avatar, undergoing a complete transformation to embody his character from this historical era. The film also boasts high production values and a stellar technical crew. Cinematographer Soundar Rajan S and composer Bheems Ceciroleo are part of the top-tier team. “Sharwa38” will release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, further cementing Sharwanand’s Pan-India appeal.