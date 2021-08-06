‘GST’ movie first key launched

'G S T (God Saithan Technology)' is a film being produced by Komari Janaya Naidu under the banner of "Tholu Bommala Sithralu" . The film is directed by Komari Janakiram. The film's "first key" was launched by Symmetry worker, Limcabook of National 2011 Records Award winner, Dr Patta Pagalu Venkatrao.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Janakiram said, "What are the facts in God's presence, devil's presence and what is real in science is the content of the picture.

The film is going to be critically acclaimed by those who believe in science and those who fear for demons. We are going to give a good message along with love, sentiment, comedy, horror, suspense and thriller. Our film has completed all the events so we are going to release it very soon." Anand Krishna and Swathi Mandal is acting as the lead pair and UV Niranjan is composing the music of the film.