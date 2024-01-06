‘Guntur Kaaram’ creates a record in USA; here are the details

Superstar Mahesh Babu and renowned filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas have joined forces for the much-anticipated action-packed spectacle, "Guntur Kaaram," scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 12, 2024. Adding to the anticipation, the movie is gearing up for a spectacular premiere in the USA, setting a remarkable milestone with a staggering 5408 special premiere shows scheduled for January 11, 2024, across the nation. This feat stands unprecedented for any Indian film and is a testament to the heightened expectations fueled by effective promotional efforts.

Featuring Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary as the leading ladies, and boasting a stellar cast including Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vennela Kishore, "Guntur Kaaram" is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, with Thaman at the helm as the music director. The collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas is expected to deliver a cinematic extravaganza, promising a treat for fans and cinephiles alike. The grand premiere in the USA only adds to the buzz surrounding this highly awaited film.