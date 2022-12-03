'Gurtunda Seetakalam' trailer draws attention

"Gurtunda Seetakalam" is a film that Satyadev has pinned a lot of hopes on as he has been paired up with Tamannah for the first time in his career. The makers have revealed the trailer and it showcases the life of Satyadev featuring his past and present relationships. Tamannah is seen as Satyadev's wife in this film.



Satyadev is seen in different age groups in this love story which looks emotional. The conflict point looks interesting and has been nicely showcased. By the looks of it, Tamannah has a very emotional role in the film. Megha Akash also plays a key role in this film which will be out on the 9th of this month. Nagasekhar directs it.