‘Habibi Jilebi’ from ‘Bubblegum’: Mass and youth-appealing

Roshan Kanakala’s debut film “Bubblegum” under the direction of Ravikanth Perepu is getting ready for its theatrical release. The musical journey of the movie begins with Victory Venkatesh launching the first single “Habibi Jilebi.” The star extended best wishes to the team.

Sricharan Pakala has rendered a mass and youth-appealing peppy track, giving scope to the lead pair to exhibit their dancing prowess. Roshan Kanakala utilized the opportunity to the optimum and enacted superb dance moves. Rahul Sipligunj pumped in extra energy with his high-pitch vocals, while lyrics were penned by the happening lyricist Kasarla Shyam. This peppy track is a musical and visual treat for Telugu cinema lovers.

"Bubblegum" is set to captivate audiences with a heart-warming GenZ love story. As the film unfolds, it promises to take you on a romantic journey like no other. With a talented cast and a stellar technical crew, "Bubblegum" is poised to be a must-watch in the world of Telugu cinema.

Suresh Ragutu who has previously worked for “Garuda Vega,” “Thellavarithe Guruvaram” and “Aakashavaani” worked as DOP for the film. Maheshwari Movies in association with People Media Factory is producing the film which is slated for release on December 29th.