Handsome Baddie Saif Ali Khan Joins The Sets Of Junior NTR's 30th Movie

Junior NTR is now busy with a handful of movies and bagged the much-needed Pan-World appeal with SS Rajamouli's RRR movie. Now, he is part of Hrithik Roshan's War 2 movie holding a long waiting list in his kitty. He also announced a movie with ace filmmaker Prashant Neel. Off late, he is busy with the shooting of his 30th movie which is being helmed by Koratala Siva. Already he and lead actress Janhvi Kapoor joined the sets and now it's time to introduce the biggest baddie Saif Ali Khan… This Bollywood's handsome actor also joined the sets today and the makers shared this good news through social media.



Along with sharing the pics, they also wrote, "Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board. The National Award winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama."

The pics showcase Junior NTR along with Saif Ali Khan and their director Koratala Siva.

NTR 30 is being directed by Koratala Siva and is produced by Kalyan Ram under his NTR Arts banner in collaboration with Yuvasudha Arts banner. With RRR's global reach, Junior NTR now rose to Pan-World level and thus to keep up that momentum, the makers also added Hollywood's ace VFX supervisor Brad Munnich of Aquaman fame to their crew.