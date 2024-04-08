Hanu Raghavapudi confirms his collaboration with Prabhas for period action film

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, celebrated for his blockbuster "Sita Ramam," has unveiled his next ambitious project, collaborating with none other than Rebel Star Prabhas for an enthralling period action film.

The announcement came during an event at NIT in Warangal, where Hanu Raghavapudi shared details about his collaboration with Prabhas. Speaking at the event, he revealed, "My next film with Prabhas is a period action one with an alternative narrative of history."

In addition to disclosing the film's genre and premise, Hanu Raghavapudi also revealed that acclaimed composer Vishal Chandrashekhar has already composed three songs for the movie, setting the stage for a captivating musical journey.

This groundbreaking project, marking the first-time collaboration between Hanu Raghavapudi and Prabhas, is set to be produced by the esteemed Pan India production house Mythri Movie Makers, known for their commitment to delivering high-quality cinema.

Fans and audiences alike are eagerly awaiting further details about this exciting venture, poised to witness the magic that unfolds when two creative powerhouses come together to craft an unforgettable cinematic experience.