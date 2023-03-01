Happening Actress Sreeleela to Star Opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Upcoming Film

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda and director Gowtam Tinnanuri are teaming up for an upcoming spy thriller tentatively titled "VD 12". Although the regular shoot for the film has yet to begin, it has already made headlines once again.

According to recent buzz, popular actress Sreeleela, known for her role in "Dhamaka", is reportedly in talks to star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming film. However, the authenticity of the rumors is yet to be confirmed.

The project is expected to feature notable actors and technicians from across India, and will be jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Stay tuned for more exciting updates on "VD 12".