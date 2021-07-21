Happening beauty to romance Mega Power Star

Mega Power Star Ram Charan who is currently busy with his upcoming film 'RRR' under the direction of SS Rajamouli is all set to join hands with ace director Shankar after wrapping up this project.

Tentatively titled as #RC15, the expectations are sky-high on this film. Ram Charan is planning to take the film on to the sets after wrapping up 'RRR' and also Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' in which Ram Charan is also playing a key role. The makers of #RC15 are planning to release the official announcement very soon. Shankar also recently got out of the controversy with lyca productions and Indian 2. So, he is also planning to announce the film. According to the latest reports, happening beauty Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in the film.



If everything goes well, the film will mark the first outing of Rashmika Mandanna with Ram Charan. However, the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

