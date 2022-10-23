Happy Birthday Day Prabhas: A New Poster From Adipurush Is Out

Today is a great day for all the fans of Pan-Indian star Prabhas as he is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. On this special occasion, most of his fans and co-stars are wishing him through on Twitter and Instagram pages. Even the makers of his upcoming movie Adipurush also shared a new poster on social media and wished him with a blockbuster post…



Director Om Raut shared the new poster of the Adipurush movie and wished Prabhas with a special post through the Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new poster, he also wished Prabhas by jotting down, "मिळवूनी वानरसेना राजा राम प्रगटला. Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D! #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 #ShivChanana @manojmuntashir".

In this poster, Prabhas looked terrific in Lord Rama's attire and he is seen walking on the Ram Setu along with his vanar sena.

Going with the teaser, it starts off with showcasing Lord Rama underwater and doling out the dialogue, "Now even if the earth breaks open or the sky falls upon us nothing could stop the hands of justice from strangling evil." He is seen killing some aliens with his arrow in the sky. Then comes the deadly Raavan Saif Ali Khan who is seen praying to Lord Shiva and then he is seen riding on a big bat and scares someone by bringing out his 10 heads. Here comes Lord Ram along with his Vanar Sena and he travels to Lanka through the Ram Setu and promises to crush the enemies for justice. Om Raut showed off his magic by showcasing animated 'Vanar Sena' and stole the attention. Ram's beautiful scene with Sita aka Kriti Sanon who is seen on a swing also makes us go aww… This India's timeless epic never ends without Hanuman and he is also seen entering Lanka to find out Sita mata. In the end, Lord Rama's war with Lankesh and a glimpse of Sunny Singh aka Lakshman also made the teaser worth watching!

Adipurush is being made based on the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… It is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. The cinematography field will be handled by Kharthik Palani and Apurva Motiwale & Ashish Mhatre will take care of the editing department. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Raghava and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Coming to B-Town's young actress Kriti Sanon, she will be seen as Janaki while Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles! Even Sonal Chauhan is also roped in to play a prominent character in the movie.

Adipurush movie will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival!

Even most of the Bollywood and Tollywood actors wished Prabhas on this special occasion… Take a look!

Actor Rajasekhar

Actor Naresh

Happy Birthday Dear #Prabhas 🤗

May you continue to be the Biggest Pan Indian Star with hardwork, simplicity & determination of yours..! Best Wishes always :)#HappyBirthdayPrabhas #HBDPrabhas pic.twitter.com/PC3RNlo3QH — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) October 23, 2022





He shared a pic with Prabhas and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear #Prabhas. May you continue to be the Biggest Pan Indian Star with hardwork, simplicity & determination of yours..! Best Wishes always #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #HBDPrabhas".



Jagapathi Babu

My dearest purest bangaram, have the bangaresttttt of years. #Prabhas#HappyBirthdayPrabhas ❤️ — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) October 23, 2022





Sri Venkateswara Creations





Wishing Darling Prabhas, a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/9ko7MOvD4p — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) October 23, 2022





UV Creations





Sending out Birthday 💐🎂 wishes to our darling Rebel Star ✨ #Prabhas. Wishing you have a successful & great year ahead.#HBDPrabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/yVdKmkdTdw — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) October 23, 2022





Along with sharing a glimpse from the Saaho movie, they also wrote, "Sending out Birthday wishes to our darling Rebel Star #Prabhas. Wishing you have a successful & great year ahead. #HBDPrabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas".



People Media Factory





He is the Synonym for Stardom , Darling of Million Hearts



Wishing the Pan Indian Star #Prabhas Garu a very Happy Birthday🎊🎉



Wishing you Success and Happiness always Sir#HBDPrabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/HIOn0fZSor — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) October 23, 2022





Srikanth Meka





Happy birthday Dear #Prabhas. Wishing you Blockbuster Success, Health and Happiness always! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/xPVFCVjmHC — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) October 23, 2022





Director Radhaa Krishna





Wishing a happiest birthday to the king of mass mania and the Adhipurush of Indian Box office #DarlingPrabhas 🎉🎉🎉 #HBDPrabhas pic.twitter.com/IYA8SoJ3Bk — Radha Krishna (@director_radhaa) October 23, 2022





Sreenu Vaitla





Happy Birthday to the Pan India Star and the darling for all, Prabhas ..

You have played a huge role in expanding the reach of Telugu cinema and I wish you even bigger achievements.#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/1exiLHNKnC — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) October 23, 2022





He also shared the pic of Prabhas and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Pan India Star and the darling for all, Prabhas .. You have played a huge role in expanding the reach of Telugu cinema and I wish you even bigger achievements. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas".



Dulquer Salman









Surender Reddy





Wishing our Darling #Prabhas a very happy birthday 😊. My best wishes for #Adhipurush! pic.twitter.com/oulIiNl2kf — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) October 23, 2022





Navdeep





Happy birthday to the darling of India... the true PAN'boss' :) — Navdeep (@pnavdeep26) October 23, 2022





Director Maruti





Happy birthday my Dearest Darling #Prabhas

The REBEL KING

Darling of Darlings

Never forget ur support and love

Wishing you the best of the best for future endeavours, love u 🎁🎂🥳❤️#HappyBirthdayPrabhas #HBDPrabhas pic.twitter.com/I7w6QpKuGr — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) October 22, 2022





As he is all set to direct a movie with Prabhas, he also treated him with a special birthday wish… "Happy birthday my Dearest Darling #Prabhas The REBEL KING Darling of Darlings Never forget ur support and love Wishing you the best of the best for future endeavours, love u #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #HBDPrabhas".



Happy Birthday Prabhas…