Happy Birthday Junior NTR: Take A Look At The Powerful Dialogues Of Tollywood’s Young Tiger

Tollywood’s ace actor Junior NTR is all set to celebrate his 40th birthday today… On this special occasion, the makers of his 30th movie already surprised the audience by revealing the big news of the movie. Be it his first movie Ninnu Choolani or the latest one RRR, he never stopped entertaining the audience and always came up with unique appeals owning an amazing screen presence on the silver screens. Right from lover boy appeal to the Komaram Bheem role, he essayed all his portrayals to his best and came up with his best output…

On this special occasion, we Hans India are here with a few powerful dialogues of this young tiger for all our readers… Take a look!

RRR:

• “Aadu Kanapadithe Nippu Kanam nilabadinattu untadi. Kalabadithe Yegu Chikka Egabadinattu untadi. Eduru padithe chavukainaa chemata Dhaara Kadathadi. Pranamaina, Banduvukainaa Vadiki vaanchanavuthaadi. Inti Peru Alluri. Saakindi Godari. Naa Anna Manyam Dora Alluri Seetha Rama Raju”

• “Pranam Kanna Viluvaina Nee Sopathi Na Sontham Anna. Garvam tho ee Mannulo Kalisipothane”

• “Dungi Dungi, Nakki Nakki, Gaadhe Tokkukuntoo Povale, Eduruvachina Vadini vesukuntoo povale”

• “Yuddhanni Vetukkuntoo Ayudhalu Vatanthata Ave Vasthayi”

Narasimhudu:

“Reyi anaka, pagalu anaka, enda anaka, vaana anaka, vagu anaka, varada anaka, rai anaka, rappa anaka, dummu anaka, dubbu anaka...”

Aadi:

“Amma thodu..Addanga Narikestha”

Simhadri:

“Padimandi challaga undatam kosam nenu chaavadanikaina, champadanikaina siddham”

Rakhee:

“After all enti sir, after all kadu sir, bharatha desham lo rojuki oka koti yabhai lakshala mandi maa railways lo prayaanisthunnaru sir...”

Yamadonga:

“Emantivi emantivi? Manava jaathi neechama? Entha maata, entha maata? Vytharini varaku ventadi vedinchi muppu thippalu petti mee dharma suthramulanu manta galipi pathi pranalanu dakkinchukunna naari mani Savitri di ye jaathi?”

Adhurs:

“Evite padundedi, manandaram kalisi padatham, veeliddaru maamulu ladies kadu telusa, maa guruvu garini saantham naakesaru, ee suryakantham garythe mareenu”

Oosaravelli:

“Salaam wa alaikum Irfan Bhai! Pehchana nahin? Ajju, Ajju Bhai! Suit u Boot U esi sofa lo kurchopedithe Irfan aypothadentra, ye drama company nundi pattukoccharra eedini? Eedu Irfan aythe nenu Laden Bin Laden”

Baadshah:

• “Nene kadu Dasu, asalu ee Saira Bhanu lanti dakotala valla desham lo boys andaru suffer avtunnaru, asalu idi bommarillu release ki kalisi, love failure 50 days ki vidipokapothe naa life antha Happy Days ye”

• “Bhayapade vaadu banisa…bhayapette vaadu Baadshah”

• “Evaritho cheppakunda…evaro cheppakunda.. putteddi prema”

• “Bratakalante Baadshah kindundali…chaavalante baadshah mundu undali”

Temper:

• “Deniki sir bhayam? Em chestaru meeru mahaa ayithe life estharu. Ee court kakapothe inko court sir, vanda section lu unnay vandha fitting lu unnay”

• “Animal Lover antaraaa.. Manakanna pedda Animal yemmundi.. Velli matladu ra”

Janatha Garage:

• “Balavanthudu balaheenudini bhayapetti brathakadam aanavaayithi ne, but for a change aa balaheenudi pakkana kuda oka balam undi, JANATHA GARAGE!”

• “Ee Bhhomi Anna Ee Bhoomi Meeda Ye Shrusti Anna Naku Chala Ishtam”

Jai Lava Kusa:

“Dasakantha Dasagriva Dasonmukudu Suralokadhinetha Asurula Chakravarthi, Lankadhipathi Ee Ravanasurudu”

Brindavanam:

• “Bratikinantha kaalam em bratuku ra veelladi ani naluguru anukovatam kante, chanipoina tarvata em bratikaru ra ani ade naluguru anukunela prayatninchandi”

• “City nunchi vachadu..soft ga unnadu..lover boy anukuntunnavemo! Character kottaga undani try chesa. Lopala original alane undi. Daanni bayataki tecchav anuko…racha rache!”

Happy Birthday Junior NTR…