Happy Birthday Naga Shourya: The Surprise Video Is Out

Firstly, we wish our dear Naga Shourya 'A Very Happy Birthday'

Well, on his birthday, the makers of his next movie have released an amazing video on their Twitter page. Here is a surprise from this young hero… This amazing video showcases a day in this hero's life… That simply means he is going to make us introduce with his personal life!!! Well, look into the video…

This video has his lovely dog, whom he plays to feel stressed out. Next, he also makes us witness his wonderful and beautifully decorated home. The movie posters on the wall are definitely very inspirational. Then comes the common room, where he does his movie dissuasions and also celebrates his success too.



Naga Shourya starrer 'Ashwathama' has started its promotional activities with the intriguing teaser itself. As the release date is nearing, the makers are adding enough drama on the internet to make this movie trend on top.

As we all know the trailer of this movie is going to be released tomorrow, can you guess who is going to drop it on the internet???

Is it Naga Shourya???

Is It Mehreen Pizrada???

Is it Ramana Teja???

No… The trailer of this thriller is going to be released by young director Puri Jagannadh who is in full form with the blockbuster hit of 'iSmart Shankar'.

Naga Shourya announced this news through his twitter handle… Have a look!

This post has exact time and date of trailer release… 23rd January @05:04 PM.



This Ramana Teja directorial is being produced by Usha Mulpri under Ira Creations banner.

Naga Shourya is all set to make the audience get connected with his movie 'Ashwathama' on 31st January 2020.