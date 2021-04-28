Happy Birthday Samantha: Tollywood Wish This Ace Actress Through Social Media
Tollywood's ace actress Samantha who is known for her scintillating acting skills is celebrating her 34th birthday today and has turned a year older....
Tollywood's ace actress Samantha who is known for her scintillating acting skills is celebrating her 34th birthday today and has turned a year older. She is all happy celebrating the special day with her family. She is receiving loads and loads of birthday love from her fans, friends and co-stars.
Samantha made her debut to Tollywood with Yem Maya Chesave movie with her husband Naga Chaitanya. Well, being a debut movie, she mesmerized all and sundry with her cute expressions and made the 'Jessie' character stay forever in the hearts. Off late, she will be next seen in Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam movie and essay the role of Shakuntala who is the wife of King Dushyant.
Well, let us also have a look at the birthday party images of gorgeous birthday girl Samantha…
She is all happy cutting the cake and looked chic in the white outfit!!!
Many of the Tollywood stars, fans and her co-stars are creating a buzz on social media with their lovely wishes.
Happy Birthday Samantha… Celebrate your special day with loads and loads of fun!!!