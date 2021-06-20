Happy Father’s Day: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun And Other Tollywood Stars Wish Their Fathers With Lovely Posts

Can there be any better quote to describe a 'Father' than it? Well, on this Father's Day, many of you might be busy in spending your time with dad and celebrating the day with him, isn't it? Yes! Even our dear film stars are also doing the same and they are also treating their sharing beautiful pics on their social media pages. On one side, they are greeting their fathers and to the other side, they are showering all their love on their little ones.

So, let us have a look at the young Tollywood actors like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Lakshmi Manchu and a few others who made this day turn into a lovely one with their awesome posts. Take a look!



Ram Charan Teja

Time with u is time treasured forever!!

Happy Father's Day !!! ❤️@KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/Stm55as7FW — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 20, 2021

He shared a beautiful picture with his father Chiranjeevi and wrote, "Time with u is time treasured forever!! Happy Father's Day!!! ❤️@KChiruTweets".





Mahesh Babu

Along with sharing a pic with his father superstar Krishna, he wrote, "My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration… you're all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father's Day Nanna".





Gautam Ghattamaneni

Gautam showered his love on his father Mahesh and wrote, "I will always look up to you no matter how tall I grow ♥️♥️ Happy Father's Day Nanna. Love you lots!! @urstrulymahesh""





Sitara Ghattamaneni

On the other hand, Sitara dropped a beautiful video on this special day. She shared all the lovely moments with her father and added a beautiful song 'My Dad is my hero…" in the background. She also wrote, "He plays with me, dances with me, sings with me, laughs with me, sometimes walks with me. He's none other than my father and there is no one like him ♥️♥️♥️ I love you Nanna. Happy Father's Day ♥️ @urstrulymahesh""





Lakshmi Manchu

Happy Father's Day @themohanbabu ❤️

Most of my favourite memories of life are with you Nana. You've been the mentor, leader, best friend and the best inspiration for everyone in the family. We couldn't have been what we are today without your constant love & support. pic.twitter.com/LnLbgVfaI1 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 20, 2021

Being an avid social media user, on this special day too, Lakshmi dropped awesome pics with her dad and wrote, "Happy Father's Day @themohanbabu Most of my favourite memories of life are with you Nana. You've been the mentor, leader, best friend and the best inspiration for everyone in the family. We couldn't have been what we are today without your constant love & support."

Thank you Nana for everything you do, We love you 🤗 pic.twitter.com/QTsHRtCkG9 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 20, 2021

This post has the complete family picture of the Manchu family…





Varun Tej Konidela

Nana!

I'm so glad our father-son relationship has evolved into such a beautiful friendship over years!

Love you 🤗🤗🤗@NagaBabuOffl #happyfathersday pic.twitter.com/cTMWQnoV2C — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) June 20, 2021





Ravi Teja





Chiranjeevi Konidela

Along with sharing an animated pic of his father, he also wrote, "మా నాన్న కి కోపం ఎక్కువ.. ఆ కోపానికి ప్రేమ ఎక్కువ.. ఆ ప్రేమకి బాధ్యత ఎక్కువ. తమ కలల్ని పక్కనపెట్టి కుటుంబ బాధ్యతల నెరవేర్చటం కోసం ప్రతి రోజు కష్టపడే నాన్నలందరికి #HappyFathersDay".





Sushant





Allu Arjun









Raja Gautham





Happy Father's Day…