Happy Ugadi: Nithiin And Rashmika Mandanna Team Up For Venky Kudumula For Their New Movie

Tollywood's ace actors Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are in the best phases of their careers. Coming to Venky Kudumula, he bagged a blockbuster with the Bheeshma movie. Now, these three teamed up for a complete entertainer… On the occasion of the Ugadi festival, the makers dropped the announcement video and surprised all the netizens and made the movie buffs ready for experiencing another feel-good movie…

Along with the makers, even Nithiin, Rashmika and Venky shared the announcement video and stated that the movie will have a different concept and will deliver the best one for the audience… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, Rashmika also wrote, "The trio so rare even we are aware! #VNRTrio is back with something more entertaining and more adventurous Watch now! - https://youtu.be/GIEHNGEqVW8 More details soon! @actor_nithiin @VenkyKudumula @gvprakash @MythriOfficial".

VNR trio is back after Bheeshma and thus there are many expectations on the movie… Even Venky also confirmed the same and stated that the movie will deal with a different concept and the further details will be out soon! Young music director GV Prakash is all set to score the tunes for this movie.

Rashmika and Nithiin looked awesome in the black attires while GV sported in silver jacket… They are all excited to be part of this adventurous yet entertainer movie…

Rashmika is all in the best phase of her career and she is part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and other untitled projects. Coming to Nithiin, he already announced his 32nd movie and now teamed up with Venky!