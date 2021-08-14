Harish Shankar plans a treat on Pawan Kalyan's birthday

Power star Pawan Kalyan's birthday is only a few weeks away and the fans have been eagerly waiting for some interesting updates about his upcoming films.

According to the latest buzz, Pawan Kalyan has already given his nod to Harish Shankar to unveil the special look of PSPK on the occasion of his birthday. It seems like Pawan Kalyan has already finished the photoshoot long ago but none of the pictures got released due to the pandemic.



On this note, Harish Shankar is using Pawan Kalyan's birthday as an opportunity to release the same. The duo met recently and discussed the same, say the reports.



Touted to be a political action entertainer, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this project which is a Devi Sri Prasad's musical.



More details on the same are awaited.

