‘Harom Hara’ Trailer: Sudheer Babu Shines in Gritty Action Drama

Sudheer Babu, an actor carving his niche with unconventional choices, is back with a brand new offering - ‘Harom Hara.’ This intense action thriller, directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka of 'Sehari' fame, promises a captivating journey into the world of a gunsmith amidst rising violence.

The film's trailer, unveiled on the legendary Superstar Krishna's birth anniversary, has already sent ripples of excitement through the industry. Superstar Mahesh Babu himself launched the trailer, calling it "interesting" and expressing his best wishes to the team.

The trailer opens with a powerful dialogue by Sunil, emphasizing the significance of weapons. It then swiftly transports us to 1989, against the backdrop of Kuppam in the Chittoor district. We meet Subrahmanyam (Sudheer Babu), a man yearning for a breakthrough in life. Fate throws him a curveball when he stumbles upon a golden opportunity - becoming a gunsmith in a city rife with violence.

What truly sets Harom Hara apart is its subject matter. Gun making is a concept rarely explored in Tollywood cinema. The trailer hints at a compelling narrative with a fresh perspective, courtesy of Gnanasagar Dwarka's unique writing style. The dialogues themselves pack a punch, further amplifying the film's intensity.

Sudheer Babu is a revelation in the trailer. He effortlessly embodies his character, completely inhabiting the role with his powerful screen presence, flawless dialogue delivery in the Kuppam accent, and captivating intensity. Sunil, too, shines with his impactful performance. Malvika Sharma complements Sudheer Babu well, adding another layer to the narrative.









‘Harom Hara’ boasts of exceptional technical finesse. Arvind Viswanathan's cinematography captures the essence of the story beautifully, while Chaitan Bhardwaj's electrifying background score elevates the mood. The high production values from the SSC banner further enhance the visual experience.

The exceptional quality of the teaser, songs, and promotional material had already generated significant anticipation for the film. Now, the trailer has doubled the excitement. With its compelling story, stellar performances, and top-notch technical aspects, ‘Harom Hara’ promises to be a gripping cinematic experience. Mark your calendars - the film hits the screens on June 14th!