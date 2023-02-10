Has Priyamani Undergone Cosmetic Surgery?

As Priyamani approaches her 40th birthday and boasts a career in acting that spans over 15 years, she is undoubtedly a seasoned performer. Despite the typical industry perception that aging actors are less likely to land leading roles in films, Priyamani has made a seamless transition to the world of web series and dramas.

However, there seems to be a recent change in her appearance, as she appears much younger than her actual age with a face that radiates a youthful glow. This has sparked speculation about her secret to maintaining a youthful look.

Many people have speculated that Priyamani may have undergone cosmetic surgery to enhance her appearance and style, as evidenced by her recent photo shoot. Despite the rumors, the married actress has not publicly commented on the speculation. Nevertheless, the rumors persist.