HBD Balakrishna: He Joins Hands With F3 Director Anil Ravipudi For His 108th Movie

Today is a great day for all the fans of Tollywood's iconic actor Nandamuri Balakrishna… He is celebrating his 62nd birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, he announced his next movie with F3 director Anil Ravipudi and shared the announcement poster on social media. Even the makers of his 107th movie also shared the new poster and wished him with a sweet message. He also received wishes from most of his fans and co-actors through social media…

Anil Ravipudi and Balakrishna shared the details of NBK's 108th movie and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Wishing the God of Masses, The Roaring Lion #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very Happy Birthday😊 And Now it's official, Extremely Glad & Humbled to announce my collaboration with him for #NBK108 🔥 The BANG will be Different this time😎 More details soon 🙌#HBDGodOfMassesNBK pic.twitter.com/oytkdBFxGq — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) June 10, 2022

Sharing the announcement poster, Anil also wrote, "Wishing the God of Masses, The Roaring Lion #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a very Happy Birthday. And Now it's official, Extremely Glad & Humbled to announce my collaboration with him for #NBK108. The BANG will be Different this time More details soon #HBDGodOfMassesNBK".

Only the announcement poster is shared which showcased the actor and director in all smiles. Other details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!

Coming to NBK's 107th movie, it is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and on this special day, he shared a new poster of this movie and treated all the fans of this ace actor.

Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "To the GOD OF MASSES🔥

To the Synonym of GOODNES😊

Wishing My HERO, The Legend NATASIMHAM #NandamuriBalakrishna garu a Very Happy Birthday https://youtu.be/ykpWl-gXZ6s #HBDGodOfMassesNBK #NBK107".

In the poster, he looked awesome waving his hands to the people sporting in a classy avatar with salt-pepper look! Even the teaser which was released yesterday showcased the power of this Nandamuri clan hero as he roared delivering powerful dialogues. Gopichand's lucky charm and glam doll Shruti Haasan is all set to essay the lead actress role in this movie while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is roped in to play an important role. As Balakrishna is the lead actor, the director planned to make Kannada young actor Duniya Vijay face him as the antagonist to make the audience feel the high-end action mode on the big screens!

On the other hand, Balakrishna also shared a few special posts on his Facebook page and showcased how he happily celebrated his birthday in the Basavatarakam hospital…

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Today celebrated my birthday in our Basavatarakam hospital in presence of our board members, management, doctors and staff. A few donors have made their own donations supporting our commitment to providing world class cancer treatment to everyone in the country at affordable cost. Details:-

Gutta Bhanumati garu, her husband donated a flat worth around Rs 50 lakh to our hospital in memory of late Gutta Gandhi garu.

Sri Bangarubabu & Sri Paruchuri Eswar Rao garu - donated $12,000 USD to our hospital through their "Your Help Counts" foundation.

Revathi garu, these are her parents Smt & Sri Rukmini Venkatachari garu's memory Rs. 10 lakhs has been donated.

Sri Sita Ramaraju garu is one of our top donors for the past few years, donating one lakh rupees every month.

I sincerely wish that your donations will fill new light in the lives of many poor people. My heartfelt thanks to all the donors name by name."

"I am very happy that a new Arogyasree OPD is started for the patients of our Basavatarakam Hospital today. The journey which started as a 100 bed hospital has developed to 650 beds today... It is a pleasure to have so many state of the art facilities. Bringing world class quality cancer treatment to everyone in society at the lowest cost.. Providing all the necessary state of the art facilities.. It is our hospital's goal to serve non-profit. We are expanding the hospital's vision for this growing cancer patient. One of the hospital's main goals is to provide as many treatment as possible to every single patient regardless of their financial status."

Even a few other actors also wished NBK on this special day through their social media posts… Take a look!

K Raghavendra Rao

He shared an old pic with Balakrishna and wished him on this special occasion.

Sai Dharam Tej

That's a Kick-ass Teaser 💥 A striking Showcase of power and swag by @megopichand Anna.https://t.co/6gvkUqEKSu All the best to the whole team of #NBK107 Happy Birthday Nandamuri BalaKrishna Garu. May God bless you with all the good health,peace and happiness.#HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/I8xGNJJLZn — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) June 10, 2022

Tej shared a pic of NBK and wished him jotting down, "That's a Kick-ass Teaser. A striking Showcase of power and swag by @megopichand Anna. https://youtu.be/ykpWl-gXZ6s All the best to the whole team of #NBK107. Happy Birthday Nandamuri BalaKrishna Garu. May God bless you with all the good health,peace and happiness. #HappyBirthdayNBK".

Nikhil Siddhartha

Ram Potheneni

He shared the teaser of NBK 107 and wished him jotting down, "Crazy Mass!! Loved his Salt & Pepper look!Superbly designed @megopichand. Mass God #Balayya garu ki janmadhina subhakankshalu!

Love..

#RAPO".

Srikanth Meka

My Best Birthday Wishes to Nandamuri BalaKrishna Garu. May God bless you with all the good Health,Happiness and Success always. .#HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/TdC3CCsAAG — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) June 10, 2022

Happy Birthday Balakrishna garu…