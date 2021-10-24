HBD Prabhas: Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty And A Few Other Celebs Poured Birthday Wishes On This Baahubali Star

Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas is receiving overwhelming love from all corners of the Bollywood and Tollywood industries as he turned a year older today and is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. The makers of his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam surprised the fans by releasing the teaser of the movie. They made us witness a glimpse of Vikramaditya's character through this teaser. Right from Devasana Anushka Shetty to Sunny Singh, most of the celebs wished Prabhas through social media…

We Hans India have collated the beautiful birthday wishes of Prabhas… Take a look!

Anushka Shetty

Sharing a beautiful pic of Prabhas, Anushka wished him jotting down, "Happy happy birthday wishing u only the best in all that life has to offer and may all ur stories reach out to as many hearts all over… happiness and health ur way #HappyBirthdayPrabhas".

Satya Dev

Wish you a Happy Birthday dear Prabhas Anna. Sending you loads of love for all your upcoming colossal projects. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/hRoqPpXOCE — Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) October 23, 2021

Gopichand Malineni

Wishing you a very happy birthday to our dearest Darling..Rebel ⭐️ Prabhas garu ..have a blockbuster year ahead ❤️🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/1u7YsKpsHJ — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 23, 2021

Sunny Singh

Happy Birthday to my big brother #prabhas Working with you has been such a revelation and the emotional bond we share is next to none 🤗 Wishing you all the happiness in the world 🙌🏻 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1Yg6k0xaG — Sunny Singh (@mesunnysingh) October 23, 2021

Om Raut

Happy birthday to the one who's won a million hearts, including ours! Dear darling #Prabhas have a wonderful day!!! pic.twitter.com/X2mVD7KDBY — Om Raut (@omraut) October 23, 2021

He shared a beautiful pic of Prabhas and wrote, "Happy birthday to the one who's won a million hearts, including ours! Dear darling #Prabhas have a wonderful day!!!"

Nani

I want to tell you my wishes on your birthday Prabhas Anna but I won't tell you ;)#HappyBirthdayPrabhas — Nani (@NameisNani) October 23, 2021

Nag Ashwin

Ekkada choosina :)) #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #GlobalPrabhasDay very very few actors can get the massive love and respect that you have earned sir...can't wait for our adventure to start :)) pic.twitter.com/GTbQgApUH8 — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) October 23, 2021

Ram Charan

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas 🤗🥳 Keep shining and spreading love like you always do!! 🧡 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 23, 2021

Manchu Manoj

Wishing our darling Baahubali #Prabhas A Very Happy Birthday 🥳🎂 Wishing you loads and loads of love and happiness darling 🤗#RadheShyamTeaser is simply amazing ❤️@director_radhaa innallaki karuninchav 🤗❤️https://t.co/MLnuQKhxvT#HappyBirthdayPrabhas — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) October 23, 2021

Thaman SS

Bhagyasree

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Happy Birthday Dear #Prabhas ! May you have a wonderful year ahead! Have a Great one 'Darling'!! :) Stay blessed! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 23, 2021

Sharwanand

Anil Ravipudi

Wishing our darling #Prabhas garu a bombastic birthday! ❤️ All the very best for #RadheShyam 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/h0AUumxfya — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 23, 2021

Pradeep Machiraju

Happiest bday to dearest Darling ❤️🤗 U r Magic Onscreen🔥 U r Majestic Offscreen🌟#HappyBirthdayPrabhas #GlobalPrabhasDay pic.twitter.com/3aVhXZRp3y — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) October 23, 2021

Surender Reddy

Wishing Rebel Star #Prabhas a Very Happy Birthday 😊. May you always be surrounded with happiness and success. pic.twitter.com/A7Wloz7ZIF — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) October 23, 2021

Sudheer Babu

Happy birthday 🎂 to the most humble, tallest, sweetest friend & mighty star #Prabhas ⭐️Wishing you many more Baahubalis ahead darling 🤗 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) October 23, 2021

Raashii Khanna

Happy birthday to one of the most popular actors of our times #Prabhas Wish you a wonderful year ahead! May you be blessed with life's best! 😇 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) October 23, 2021

Sunil

Wishing dearest darling #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday! Wishing all love and happiness ahead!!#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/dEDJX590gj — Sunil (@Mee_Sunil) October 23, 2021

Happy Birthday Prabhas… Stay happy and do continue entertaining us!!!