HBD Prabhas: Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty And A Few Other Celebs Poured Birthday Wishes On This Baahubali Star

Prabhas
x

Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas

Highlights

Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas is receiving overwhelming love from all corners of the Bollywood and Tollywood industries as he turned a year older today and is celebrating his 42nd birthday today.

Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas is receiving overwhelming love from all corners of the Bollywood and Tollywood industries as he turned a year older today and is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. The makers of his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam surprised the fans by releasing the teaser of the movie. They made us witness a glimpse of Vikramaditya's character through this teaser. Right from Devasana Anushka Shetty to Sunny Singh, most of the celebs wished Prabhas through social media…

We Hans India have collated the beautiful birthday wishes of Prabhas… Take a look!

Anushka Shetty

Sharing a beautiful pic of Prabhas, Anushka wished him jotting down, "Happy happy birthday wishing u only the best in all that life has to offer and may all ur stories reach out to as many hearts all over… happiness and health ur way #HappyBirthdayPrabhas".

Satya Dev

Gopichand Malineni

Sunny Singh

Om Raut

He shared a beautiful pic of Prabhas and wrote, "Happy birthday to the one who's won a million hearts, including ours! Dear darling #Prabhas have a wonderful day!!!"

Nani

Nag Ashwin

Ram Charan

Manchu Manoj

Thaman SS

Bhagyasree

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Sharwanand

Anil Ravipudi

Pradeep Machiraju

Surender Reddy

Sudheer Babu

Raashii Khanna

Sunil

Happy Birthday Prabhas… Stay happy and do continue entertaining us!!!

