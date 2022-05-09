HBD Vijay Devarakonda: The VD's Liger Hunt Theme Song Is Just Ultimate

Today is a special day for all the fans of Rowdy actor Vijay Devarakonda… He is celebrating his 33rd birthday today and turned a year older. He celebrated his special day on the sets of his upcoming untitled Shiva Nirvana movie and had a blast! On this special day, the makers of his latest movie Liger have dropped the 'Liger Hunt Theme' song promo and made the day for all the fans of this Arjun Reddy star!

Vijay Devarakonda also shared the amazing 'Liger Hunt Theme' on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

When you have to fight for survival from a very young age. You learn to Hunt!#LigerHunt#Liger Aug 25th Worldwide.https://t.co/LGYJcUHPzC pic.twitter.com/W0gen470j7 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 9, 2022

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "When you have to fight for survival from a very young age. You learn to Hunt! #LigerHunt #Liger Aug 25th Worldwide. https://bit.ly/TheLigerHunt".

Going with the theme song promo it is all amazing and ultimate, it showcased a glimpse of Liger's hard work and practice for turning into the best boxer in the world. Hemachandra's ultimate crooning and Bhaskarbhatla's lyrics just took the song to the next level while Vikram Montrose's composition made it instantly garner millions of views.

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is being helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

On this special day, Tollywood's actors Samantha, Charmee and a few others wished him with a special social media posts… Take a look!

Charmee Kaur

She also shared the 'Liger Hunt' theme promo and wrote, "Today our #LIGER was born. And he was born be to be a hunter-to be the king of the jungle. And today we start our Pan Indian hunt with the #LIGERHUNT https://bit.ly/TheLigerHunt #HBDVijayDeverakonda".

Samantha

It is all known that Samantha and Vijay are sharing the screen space for Siva Nirvana's next movie. She shared a special pic with VD and wished him by jotting down, "Happy birthday #LIGER You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year.Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless @thedeverakonda".

Shiva Nirvana

Vijay celebrated his birthday on the sets of his 11th movie along with the whole team… He is seen posing with the whole team (Samantha, Vennala Kishore, Shiva and producer).

Happy birthday to our dearest rowdy @TheDeverakonda Love you bro wishing you loads of happiness and all the blockbusters A Terrific First Look of #VD11 on May 16 💥💥 - https://t.co/uDq18JmYK6#HBDVijayDeverakonda@Samanthaprabhu2 @HeshamAWMusic @MythriOfficial — Shiva Nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) May 9, 2022

The director also surprised the fans of Vijay Devarakonda by announcing the VD 11 first look announcement! He wrote, "Happy birthday to our dearest rowdy @TheDeverakonda Love you bro wishing you loads of happiness and all the blockbusters. A Terrific First Look of #VD11 on May 16 - https://youtu.be/JY0r5FIyDZ0 #HBDVijayDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @HeshamAWMusic @MythriOfficial".

Vijay celebrated his birthday on the 16th day of the shooting and the same is shown in the video… The terrific first look poster will be out on 16th May, 2022!

Being a family entertainer, this Vijay Devarakonda's 11th movie will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shooting of this movie began in this month itself. It has Samantha as the lead actress. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. The details of other cast and crew will be announced soon!

Happy Birthday Vijay…