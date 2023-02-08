Heart Break Anthem: The Second Single From Nani And Keerthy's Dasara Movie Will Be Out On Valentine's Day

Tollywood's ace actor Nani shaped his career perfectly picking unique subjects. Be it Shyam Singha Roy, Jersey, Ante Sundaraniki or Devadas, all these movies have different plots and are concept-based plots. Continuing the same spirit, he is once again trying out a complete new look with the Dasara movie. In this film, both the lead actors will essay complete de-glamour roles being a rural action drama. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating noise on social media with their frequent updates. Off late, they dropped the announcement of the second single and stated that the special 'Heart Break' anthem will be out on the occasion of Valentine's Day…

Nani also shared the song poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Every year we celebrate 'love' on Valentine's Day. But what about 'Heart Break' ? #DASARA #DasaraSecondSingle".

Valentine's Day is all known for 'Love' but Nani is all set to redefine it with his 'Break Up' anthem. Being the second single, further details of this song will be announced tomorrow at 4:05 PM.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it took us to a village named Veerlapalli that is surrounded by coal mines. Nani who looked raw is seen in a complete de-glamour avatar and is seen doling out that drinking is not a habit but an addiction and an integral part of their tradition. But the intense fights and Sai Kumar's antagonist appeal made the teaser worth watching. In the end, Nani shows off his deadly action side by holding the knife!

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Casting Details of the movie:

• Nani as Dharani

• Keerthy Suresh as Vennela

• Samuthirakani as Shivanna

• Dheekshith Shetty as Suri

• Shine Tom Chacko as Chinna Nambi

• Sai Kumar as Rajanna

• Shamna Kasim

• Sajol Chowdhury

Dasara will hit the theatres on 30th March 2023!