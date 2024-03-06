Hebah Patel pairs up with Chetan Krishna for ‘Dhoom Dhaam’

Telugu actor Chetan Krishna is set to captivate audiences with an upcoming family entertainer, and the excitement builds as the movie's official title, "Dhoom Dhaam," was recently unveiled by the makers. The vibrant poster accompanying the announcement hints at a lively and engaging cinematic experience.



Directed by Sai Kishore Macha, "Dhoom Dhaam" stars Hebah Patel as the female lead, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. The movie, produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Frame Works banner, is poised for a summer release in cinemas, promising a perfect blend of entertainment and family-oriented storytelling.

Penned by Gopi Mohan, "Dhoom Dhaam" is expected to deliver a compelling narrative, with the renowned Gopi Sundar overseeing the creation of the soundtracks. The combination of talented cast and crew, coupled with the revealed title and poster, has generated significant buzz among Telugu movie enthusiasts.

As the summer release approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting more details and promotional content to get a deeper insight into what "Dhoom Dhaam" has in store for them. Stay tuned for further updates on this promising family entertainer that aims to bring joy and entertainment to the big screen.











