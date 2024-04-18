Hello Baby song launch event was held by Music Director Koti

The film Hello Baby, produced by SKML Motion Pictures, features a song launched by Music Director Koti. The song titled Hello Baby is composed and sang by new comer Sadeeq Imran.

During his speech, Music Director Koti expressed his admiration for the film and wondered why he was not asked to provide music for such a wonderful film.

He emphasized that a film like this, which is sure to appeal to audiences, is a testament to the talent of the Producer Kandregula Adinarayana, and the unit.

Hello Baby is directed by Ramgopal Ratnam, cinematography by Raman K Naidu , editing by Sai Ram Tatipalli, and music by Sukumar Pammi. Kavya Keerthi plays the lead role in this film, which is the first hacking movie with solo character in India.