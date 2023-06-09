Here are some more details of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati's engagement

The other day, it was revealed that the reel couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi would turn into a real couple. The engagement of Varun and Lavanya will take place today at Naga Babu’s residence between 7 PM to 8 PM.

As per the latest info, the engagement will be attended only by Mega, Allu, and Lavanya’s families. Ashwin Mawle will be Lavanya’s stylist, while Anita Dongre will be the actress’s costume designer for the function. Tarun Tahiliani is the designer for Varun Tej.

On the professional front, Varun Tej is busy with a plethora of projects. They include "Gandeevadhari Arjuna," releasing on August 25, a PAN Indian project directed by debutant Shakti Pratap Singh Hada in which Varun Tej plays an Air Force Pilot, and a film with Karuna Kumar of Palasa Fame that will be produced by Vyra Entertainment.

On the other hand, Lavanya Tripathi is currently part of a Tamil film with "Atharva," an untitled movie produced by People Media Factory, and Annapurna Studios’ Hotstar web series directed by Vishvak Khanderao of Skylab Fame.