Live
- Free spraying of Pusa bio-de-composer solution will be done in 5000 acres in Delhi: Gopal Rai
- Won't the country go bankrupt if crores of loans waived of entrepreneurs; DCM questions PM
- FPIs have turned sellers in Indian market after 3 months
- You must be X Premium subscriber to get ad revenue share: Musk
- Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appointed as TTD chairman
- Laos receives over 1.6 million international tourists in H1
- No culprit to be left: Anantapuram DIG Ammi Reddy reiterates
- Kolkata Police busts child trafficking racket involving around 100 surrogate mothers
- Saluting Indian weavers on National Handloom Day: These Made-in-India D2C Brands are championing the cause!
- Situation under control in Haryana’s Nuh: CRPF Inspector-General
Just In
Here are the trailer updates of ‘Kushi’
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s rom-com entertainer “Kushi” has succeeded in drawing the audience’s attention.
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s rom-com entertainer “Kushi” has succeeded in drawing the audience’s attention. Shiva Nirvana, who gave superhit films like “Ninnu Kori” and “Majili,” is the director. Vijay already hinted about the film’s promotional campaign.
Now he has taken to his social media accounts to inform about the trailer. Accordingly, the 2 minutes and 41 seconds trailer will be coming out shortly, and the censor board has given it a U certificate. ‘Kushi’ Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.
The film also has Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Saranya Pradeep, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the tunes. “Kushi” will release in multiple languages on September 1, 2023.