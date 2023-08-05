Here are the trailer updates of ‘Kushi’

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s rom-com entertainer “Kushi” has succeeded in drawing the audience’s attention. Shiva Nirvana, who gave superhit films like “Ninnu Kori” and “Majili,” is the director. Vijay already hinted about the film’s promotional campaign.

Now he has taken to his social media accounts to inform about the trailer. Accordingly, the 2 minutes and 41 seconds trailer will be coming out shortly, and the censor board has given it a U certificate. ‘Kushi’ Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The film also has Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Saranya Pradeep, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the tunes. “Kushi” will release in multiple languages on September 1, 2023.