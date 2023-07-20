Live
- Telangana Government sounds first alert as water level in Godavari rises
- SL Prez Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed 5 interim ministers for his visit to India
- Telangana Government declares two days holidays for schools and government offices due to heavy rains
- Controversy Surrounds Kannada Lecturer's Baseless Criticism of Chandrayaan-3
- Mangalore scholar makes it big in England
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy lodged complaints with President Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
- ‘Project K’ first glimpse to be available from this time
- AP Govt issues orders for prosecution of Pawan Kalyan for defamatory statement on volunteers system
- Animal Husbandry Department has formed 8 teams for health checkup of animals in flood affected areas- Gopal Rai
- Opposition Boycotts Session Following MLA Suspensions
Here is the juicy update on Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti film
Highlights
After “Custody,” young hero Naga Chaitanya has reportedly teamed up with Chandoo Mondeti for the third time for a new movie. Tentatively titled...
After “Custody,” young hero Naga Chaitanya has reportedly teamed up with Chandoo Mondeti for the third time for a new movie. Tentatively titled “Tandelu,” the film is being produced by Geetha Arts on a grand scale. The film has been in pre-production for the last few weeks and is set to commence shooting in October 2023. However, an official announcement regarding this is yet to be made.
Naga Chaitanya will be portraying the role of a fisherman in the movie. According to reports, the film is billed as a romantic story and will be shot in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Amadalavalasa, and Gujarat. The cast and crew details will be revealed soon.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS