Here is the juicy update on Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti film

After “Custody,” young hero Naga Chaitanya has reportedly teamed up with Chandoo Mondeti for the third time for a new movie. Tentatively titled “Tandelu,” the film is being produced by Geetha Arts on a grand scale. The film has been in pre-production for the last few weeks and is set to commence shooting in October 2023. However, an official announcement regarding this is yet to be made.

Naga Chaitanya will be portraying the role of a fisherman in the movie. According to reports, the film is billed as a romantic story and will be shot in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Amadalavalasa, and Gujarat. The cast and crew details will be revealed soon.