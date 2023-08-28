Here is the latest update on ‘Nuvve Kavali’ re-release

The re-releasing of old super hit and blockbuster movies becomes recent trend now. Fans’ curiosity to relive these classics on the big screen has prompted production houses and others to seize the opportunity.

Adding to the list of scheduled re-releases is the 2000 blockbuster and industry hit “Nuvve Kavali,” featuring Tarun and Richa Pallod in the lead roles. The movie will be presented in 4K format.

While most details remain under wraps, this presents a great chance to reintroduce the timeless film to theatres, expecting a substantial turnout from the audience. Directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar, the movie’s dialogues are crafted by Trivikram, with music by Koti. The film is a joint production by Ramoji Rao and Sravanthi Ravikishore.