Here is what ‘Mem Famous’ collected in the first week

The small-budget film “Mem Famous,” directed by Sumanth Prabhas, was released in theatres last week. Sumanth Prabhas himself played the lead role, and the film is about a few good-for-nothing youngsters. The movie had a good first week at the box office.

Till now, it has collected a worldwide gross of over 5.25 crores, which is a pretty good number for a film that has a lot of newbies. The makers also informed that new centers are added for the second week. Saarya played the love interest of Sumanth Prabhas in this village drama.

Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Siri Raasi, Kiran Macha, Anji Mama, Narendra Ravi, Muralidhar Goud, Shiva Nandan, and others played significant roles. Kalyan Nayak composed the tunes. Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan together produced the movie under the banners of Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films.