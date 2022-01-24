Here We Introduce Vaishnav Tej And Ketika Sharma From ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’

The young hero of the Mega compound Panja Vaishnav Tej is all set to entertain his fans with his third film 'Ranga ranga Vaibhavanga'. He stole the hearts of the movie buffs with his first movie 'Uppena' and bagged a blockbuster hit. With his second movie Konda Polam, he picked a unique village subject and got applauded by the critics too. Now, when it comes to his third movie, it turned into a youthful love story! He released a new poster of the movie on his Instagram and treated his fans…

In this poster, Vaishnav Tej is seen along with the lead actress Ketika Sharma. Both looked traditional in different poses! He wore a red kurta and teamed it with white pyjama placing his hand near the ear while Ketika looked traditional in the half-saree posing in 'Namaste' appeal. Vaishnav introduced their characters by jotting down, "Radha: Ela Undi? Rishi: Next Level Lo Undi… A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical. Directed by @GIREESAAYA…".

Ketika also shared the same poster on her Instagram and wrote, "Radha Venaka Rishi… Here's the super cool pair #PanjaVaisshnavTej and #Ketikasharma from #RangaRangaVaibhavanga".

Today morning, the makers also released the title teaser of the movie and treated all the fans of Vaishnav Tej…

Along with sharing the title teaser, they also wrote, "Get Ready for a Romantic Entertainer. #PanjaVaisshnavTej & #Ketikasharma in a brand new love story #RangaRangaVaibhavanga. http://bit.ly/RRVTeaser".

The teaser goes with Rishi asking Radha about the gift while she says, girls needn't get anything to give a treat and asks him whether he knows about the butterfly kiss. Then they are seen kissing each other blinking their eyes just like butterflies. It's all amazing and raised the expectations on the movie too.

This romantic entertainer is being directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame while it is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP banner. Devi Sri Prasad is tuning the songs while Shamdat Sainudeen of Uppena fame is all set to crank the camera for this movie.