'Hi Nanna' in OTT-Official: This is when Nani's blockbuster making digital debut
Nani’s latest blockbuster "Hi Nanna" is making it’s OTT debut in the first week of January and it has been officially confirmed. The family drama is set to stream on Netflix starting January 4th. This digital release will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
"Hi Nanna," starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, received critical acclaim and resonated well with its target audience during its theatrical run. The film also features Baby Kiara Khanna, Angad Bedi, Nassar, Jayaram, Viraj Ashwin, Priyadarshi, and cameo appearances by Neha Sharma and Ritika Nayak. The music for the film is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.
Produced by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) under Vyra Entertainments, "Hi Nanna" marks the directorial debut of Shouryuv. For those who missed the theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix, providing an opportunity for a wider audience to experience the movie from January 4th.