Highlight song from Chiru's 'Acharya'

Tollywood: The expectations on Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie 'Acharya' under the direction of director Koratala Siva are sky-high. Kajal Agarwal is playing the female lead in this movie.

Ram Charan who is bankrolling this project in association with Matnee Entertainments banner is also playing a crucial role in the film along with Pooja Hegde. The shooting of the movie is currently going on with on full swing. Each and every update about the film are going viral on the internet. Mani Sharma is composing tunes for this film. As per the latest reports, the music composer has prepared some amazing tunes for this film. Especially, the mass song that is going to come featuring both Charan and Chiru is going to be the major highlight of the film. Also, the song near Kalika Devi is also going to grab the attention of the audience.

Just like every other film, 'Acharya' is also going to have 6 songs. Chiranjeevi and Kajal as well as Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde are also going to have duet songs whereas there is a special song between Chiranjeevi and Regina.