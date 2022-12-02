HIT 2: Adivi Sesh Makes A Surprise Visit To The Theatre

It is all known that Tollywood's young hero Adivi Sesh's latest movie HIT 2 dropped in the theatres today. The movie is receiving a huge response with the positive mouth spread. So, to hype the occasion, even Adivi Sesh also made his visit to a theatre and surprised all his fans

The makers dropped a small video of Sesh's visit to Prasads Imax to witness the audience's response on the HIT 2 movie. Even Sesh looked all happy and met all his fan

Even the makers and the cast celebrated the success occasion and looked all happy with winsome smiles.

Recently, when media asked Sesh about the Hindi release of the HIT 2 movie, he said, "We originally didn't plan to honestly, but for every poster, teaser, and tweet we put out, the angry people demanded the Hindi version. So we are going ahead and dubbing it in Hindi. We are finding the right time and will release it sometime in December. Post the Telugu release, we will be bringing it properly in Hindi as well. I will dub it myself. It will be out a couple of weeks after the Telugu version."

He also added, "It took me 12 years to be the next big thing so, at the end of the day, I think largely it is with the Hindi audience's perspective because my Telugu and South Indian audiences know the brand of cinema I do and they love me for it. It is getting bigger and bigger and I'm happy to extend my wings into all the other parts of India because I always believed we are making Indian Cinema."

Going with the earlier released trailer, it first showcases KD dealing with Sanjana's muder case. He then meets Sanjana's father who emotionally breaks down and he also investigates her roommate and picks some clues. Finally, he also questions Sanjana's boss but there is some link missing in joining the dots. But when the forensic department drops the clues, Sesh is just shocked as they reveal that she is not molested and the clue to find the culprit is that he has a double tooth. But the twist in the tale is revealed when the clues team say that the body that they found has only Sanjana's head and all the other parts belong to some other girls. So, it is revealed that the murderer is a serial killer. But KD aka Sesh experiences some weird sequences while investigating the case and he will also be not getting any support from his higher official Rao Ramesh. So, we need to wait and watch to know how will KD chase down the mystery and catch the culprit!

Casting Details of this movie:

• Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev 'KD'

• Meenakshi Chaudhary

• Bhanu Chander as K. Vishwanath

• Rao Ramesh

• Posani Krishna Murali

• Tanikella Bharani

• Maganti Srinath as Abhilash

• Komalee Prasad

HIT 2 is the second part of the blockbuster movie 'HIT (Homicide Investigation Team)' which had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. The sequel movie is helmed by Dr. Sailesh Nolani and is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner.

The movie is released today i.e on 2nd December 2022 in the theatres worldwide!