‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ team expresses gratitude for the thunderous response to the trailer

Natural Star Nani is all set to deliver his most intense and violent performance yet in HIT: The 3rd Case, which is slated for release on May 1. The theatrical trailer was launched amid roaring fanfare at Vizag’s Sangam Theatre, followed by a press interaction in Hyderabad.

The film, helmed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, is produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema, with Nani also backing the project in association with Unanimous Productions. The movie has been gaining traction thanks to its gripping glimpses, teaser, and musical promos.

Speaking at the press meet, Nani expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the trailer. “My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since this morning. We wanted to bring back the nostalgia of releasing trailers well in advance, and the entire team worked tirelessly to make it happen,” he said.

Director Sailesh noted the uniqueness of the trailer and thanked his team for their dedication. DOP Sanu John Varghese, who has worked with Nani in four films, shared that this film showcases a completely different side of the actor. Production designer Sri Nagendra called the film his most detailed and technically rich project to date.

The team emphasized that while the film contains violence, it is deeply rooted in emotion and storytelling. Nani confirmed that the trailer was released early to build anticipation and spotlight the film’s strong content.

HIT: The 3rd Case promises a racy, emotional thriller that offers a refreshing theatrical experience this summer.