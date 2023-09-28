Honourable Minister Sri Talasani Srinivas Yadav Released The Iconic Traditional Folk Song 'Kodi Bhaye Lachammadi' from 'Ala Ninnu Cheri'

Young hero Dinesh Tej and stunning Diva Hebah Patel starrer 'Ala Ninnu Cheri' is an upcoming feel-good romantic entertainer. The makers are trying to offer a new experience to the audience with this movie. Maresh Shivan is making his debut as a director with this movie which is being presented by Kommalapati Sridhar under the banner of Viision Movie Makers. Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar is producing this film.

The film unit has upped the game in promotions, as they are planning to release the film soon. It is known that the first look, motion poster, glimpses, and hero's birthday special posters received a good response. The title song of Ala Ninnu Cheri also trended on YouTube.

Freshly, Honourable Minister Sri Talasani Srinivas Yadav released an electrifying mass number from this movie and wished the team all the success. It’s pleasant to our ears to listen to the iconic Telangana traditional folk number 'Kodi Bhaye Lachammadi’ in the voice of the popular singer Mangli. Subhash Anand's composition and Bhanu Mastser's choreography are amazing. Hebah Patel's glamour, and dances captivate the audience.

Ala Ninnu Cheri is a wholesome family entertainer which will appeal to the audience of all sections. It is remarkable that Oscar-winner Chandra Bose has penned all the songs in this movie which is being mounted on a grand scale.

Popular cinematographer- I Andrew is working for the movie, while Vithal is the art director. Karnati Rambabu is the ex-producer and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor. Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu and ‘Rangasthalam’ Mahesh are the other prominent cast.

The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.

Cast: Dinesh Tej, Hebah Patel, Payal Radhakrishna, Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu, ‘Rangasthalam’ Mahesh and others.

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Direction: Maresh Shivan

Producer: Kommalapati Sai Sudhakar

Banner: Viision Movie Makers

Presenter: Kommalapati Sridhar

Ex-Producer: Karnati Rambabu

DOP: I Andrew

Music: Subhash Anand

Editor: Kotagiti Venkateshwara Rao

Art: Vithal

Lyrics: Chandrabose

Fights: King Solomon, Ramakrishna (RK)

Choreography: Bhanu

Costume Designer: Madasar Mohammed

Publicity Designer: Dhani Aelay

PRO: Sai Satish, Parvataneni Rambabu