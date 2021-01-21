Huge collection drops for 'Krack' and 'Red'

Tollywood: The movie theatres recently got reopened after being shut down for so many months and thanks to the Sankranthi season, a couple of Tollywood producers came forward to give a theatrical release to the movies.



Ravi Teja's 'Krack' and Ram Pothineni's 'Red' movies got released for Sankranti this year. Despite doing well at the box office during the festival after the Sankranthi season the collections of the films got reduced and the trade has witnessed a huge drop in the collections post the festival. It seems like the numbers are extremely low and the revenue is near to nill. The trade analysts have declared that there is an abnormal drop in the last two days for both the movies in all areas. We have to wait and see if the collections can take a hike during the republic day or on the weekends.

On the other hand, Tamil actor Vijay's dubbing movie Master and Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas' recent outing 'Alludu Adhurs' have already ended their run in the theatres.