Huge crowd in attendance for AVPL musical concert

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo musical concert, which is one of the most anticipated events of late, is underway amidst a huge crowd.

This is the biggest ever musical event in the South Indian film industry and it is being held on a never-before scale. A stage, which is 52 feet high and 162 feet wide has been prepared for this event.

Allu Arjun's fans turned up in big numbers and the open auditorium in Yousufguda, Hyderabad looks packed.

A total of 54 musicians and singers will be performing live at the event and the list includes, Thaman, Armaan Malik, and Sid Sriram. All the songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo album will be performed live on stage by the singers and this is one of the major highlights of the mega celebratory event.

The entire team of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be present at the event.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is all set to hit the theatres on January 12th. The film was directed by Trivikram and it has Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Akkineni Sushanth, and Navdeep in prominent roles. Geetha Arts and Haarika Hassine creations bankrolled it.







