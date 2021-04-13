Tollywood: Power star Pawan Kalyan's comeback movie 'Vakeel Saab' finally made it in the theatres on April 9 2021 amid high expectations. Directed by Venu Sriram, the movie got released as the Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster movie Pink.

As the power star is going to appear on the silver screen after three long years, the fans went beserk to see PSPK on the screens. Also, the long weekend worked out really well for the film which scored high numbers at the box office. The real test for the film started from day 4. There is a huge fall in collections. We have to wait and see if the movie can succeed in reaching the break-even point or not. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj played crucial roles in this movie.

Touted to be a courtroom drama, Shruti Hassan played the female lead in this movie whereas Pawan Kalyan appeared as an advocate in the film.