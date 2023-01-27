Hunt Movie Review: A crime drama that leaves one questioning the filmmakers' intentions

Hunt is a crime drama that follows the story of ACP Arjun, a police officer who loses his memory in an accident. Along with his friends Commissioner of police Mohan Bhargav and ACP Aryan Dev, they are known as the "Mumbai trio" and have a strong bond. As Arjun tries to regain his memory, he uncovers a mystery that puts his job and his relationships at stake. The film is unique in that it doesn't rely on the typical tropes of investigative thrillers and instead focuses on the emotional journey of the lead character.

The story is well-written, but the non-linear narrative may not appeal to everyone. Additionally, the lead character, Arjun, is not particularly likable, which sets the film apart from others in the genre. However, the portrayal of toxic masculinity and how it is called out in the film is refreshing. The film also features a homosexual character, which is a positive step towards representation in mainstream cinema. However, the representation feels both confusing and muddled, and it is not clear how the audience should interpret the scenes featuring the character.



The performances by Sudheer Babu, Srikanth and Bharath are strong, and they do a good job of portraying the dynamic of the "Mumbai trio." The rest of the cast also does their best with their limited roles. The cinematography and background score are not particularly noteworthy.



Overall, Hunt is a unique and different investigative thriller that focuses on the emotional journey of the lead character. It is worth watching for those who are looking for something different from the typical fare in the genre. However, it may not be for everyone, especially those who prefer a more straightforward narrative.

