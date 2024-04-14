Hyderabad: Kiran Abbavaram launches new branch of iconic ‘Babai Hotel’ in Madhapur

In a celebration of culinary tradition and gastronomic delight, Tollywood heartthrob Kiran Abbavaram has joined hands with the esteemed owners of Babai Hotel, KV Dinesh Reddy & Srestha Reddy, to inaugurate a new branch of the iconic food chain in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

For generations, Babai Hotel has been synonymous with mouthwatering delicacies that not only satiate hunger but also nourish the soul. Renowned for its delectable array of South Indian specialties including Dosa, Idly, Vada, Upma, served alongside coconut chutney and sambar, Babai Hotel has carved a special place in the hearts of food enthusiasts for over 8 decades.





Sharing his excitement about the venture, Actor Kiran Abbavaram expressed his fondness for Babai Hotel and his passion for exploring diverse cuisines. He emphasized the significance of food in evoking positive emotions and bringing people together, underscoring the unique role Babai Hotel plays in fulfilling this culinary journey.



Echoing Kiran's sentiments, KV Dinesh Reddy & Srestha Reddy, the proud owners of Babai Hotel, highlighted the rich legacy and unwavering commitment to delivering delectable dishes that have made the establishment a beloved destination for food lovers. Each dish crafted at Babai Hotel promises a symphony of flavors and textures, offering patrons an unforgettable culinary experience.

The launch of the new branch in Madhapur signifies a milestone in Babai Hotel's journey, as it continues to spread its culinary magic and delight palates across Hyderabad. With Kiran Abbavaram's support and the dedication of the Babai Hotel team, the new branch is poised to become a go-to destination for food connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

As Babai Hotel expands its footprint, it remains steadfast in its mission to serve not just food but an experience that feeds the heart, nourishes the soul, and fosters cherished memories for generations to come.