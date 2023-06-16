Hyderabad: Two major incidents happened in ‘Adipurush’ theatres

As “Adipurush” made its way to the big screens, film distributors and theatre owners fulfilled filmmaker Om Raut’s request to keep one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman wherever the film is being screened. Those who watched the film in the wee hours witnessed that the reserved seat was adorned with a saffron cloth, fruits, and even an idol of Lord Hanuman.

As the screenings progressed with a large number of fans flocking to theatres across the globe, a video went viral on Twitter claiming that a person was attacked for sitting on the seat reserved for Lord Hanuman. A Twitter user shared the video stating that the incident took place at Bhramaramba Theatre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

A person was attacked by Prabhas fans for sitting in a seat allocated to Lord Hanuman in Bramarambha theatre Hyderabad in the early hours of this morning.

In another case, a monkey was spotted seeing the film from the theatres ventilation. It made audience thrilled and felt like Lord Hanuman is seeing the mythological epic.



“Adipurush,” an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.



