Live
- Instagram rolls out Broadcast Channels Globally; How to use it
- Visakha MP's family kidnapped for money, law and order is intact: DGP
- Catch them young with their family: Strategy for Atal Pension Yojana
- Southwest Monsoon stops spreading in AP, rains expected from June 18
- Town in Myanmar records lowest temperature in 58 years
- Hunsur have graves of British era
- Delayed monsoon; villagers block god idol with water at sanctum sanctorum
- Rainfall brings relief to Delhi as heat subsides
- Those who don't have own history, trying to wipe history of others: Kharge on changing name of NMML
- India women's cricket team to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series in July
Hyderabad: Two major incidents happened in ‘Adipurush’ theatres
As “Adipurush” made its way to the big screens, film distributors and theatre owners fulfilled filmmaker Om Raut’s request to keep one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman wherever the film is being screened.
As “Adipurush” made its way to the big screens, film distributors and theatre owners fulfilled filmmaker Om Raut’s request to keep one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman wherever the film is being screened. Those who watched the film in the wee hours witnessed that the reserved seat was adorned with a saffron cloth, fruits, and even an idol of Lord Hanuman.
As the screenings progressed with a large number of fans flocking to theatres across the globe, a video went viral on Twitter claiming that a person was attacked for sitting on the seat reserved for Lord Hanuman. A Twitter user shared the video stating that the incident took place at Bhramaramba Theatre in Hyderabad, Telangana.
In another case, a monkey was spotted seeing the film from the theatres ventilation. It made audience thrilled and felt like Lord Hanuman is seeing the mythological epic.
“Adipurush,” an Indian epic mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, has been simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.