"I don't know how much my husband earns," says Sunitha

Popular singer and dubbing artist Sunitha recently married entrepreneur Ram Veerapaneni and the duo have become one of the most popular couples in Tollywood. The singer who stays active on social media recently opened up about her personal life. In an interview, Sunitha answered some questions about her personal as well as professional life.

Sunitha said that like all teenagers she also dreamed of getting a caring husband but after facing so many challenges for 15 years she finally met her current husband Ram. She said that she has been facing so much criticism as it is her second marriage and most of the people still blame that she married him just for money.

Reacting to it, Sunitha said, "I still don't know much about his properties and business turnovers. I really don't know how much he earns."