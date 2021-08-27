I hope to make a mark of my own through work, says Sushanth

Telugu actor Sushanth comes from a lineage of great actors in Tollywood. While being an actor in a film family could get intimidating, the young actor is aware of his privilege and the importance of proving his mettle.



As his next film 'Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu', gears up for a theatrical release on Friday, Sushanth talks about knowing what he brings to the table.

"I am always grateful because my grandfather (Akkineni) told us about the struggles he had, not just as an actor but during his childhood, coming from humble beginnings. He told us about those life experiences. I have seen my uncles and my cousins. I have seen success around me but I have heard of struggles and that keeps me in check. I am grateful for this opportunity and never take it for granted," says Sushanth.

Sushanth, who is nephew of actor Nagarjuna, likes to keep it real.

"I know that I have to be good at my craft and get better. The audience will eventually see your work and know if you are good. Yes, I got a good start and I am grateful but I had to reinvent myself with 'Chi La Sow' when I was in a rut," says the actor referring to his 2018 National Award-winning film directed by Rahul Ravindran.

After making his acting debut in 2008 with 'Kalidasu', he was seen in 'Current' and 'Adda' before 'Chi La Sow' happened. Sushanth, who did engineering from the US and studied in University of Illinois, says that he will keep reinventing himself as an actor.

"As a newcomer I went to 4-5 producers for that film and I had to re-invent like any newcomer. In fact, I would say I was coming from a minus at that point. I wasn't mature enough to do my best work and it took me time to settle down. I hope to make a mark of my own through my work and that is what I can do," he says.

Directed by S Darshan, 'Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu', also stars actress Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Sushanth is content with the hard work the entire team has put in. "I feel like, me along with the entire team have done our best and I am at peace with that. It's up to the audience now and we have to accept whatever the audience likes," says the 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor.