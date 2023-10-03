I still feel there is more to achieve: Neha Sshetty

Actress Neha Sshetty, who bagged back to back offers after the success of “DJ Tillu” is now coming with “Rules Ranjann” oppsite to recent sensation Kiran Abbavaram. The movie is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on October 6. Apart from the lead roles, the film also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Viva Harsha, Hyper Aadhi, Meher Chahal, Ajay, Makarand Deshpande, Atul Parchure, Annu Kapoor and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. The film is directed by Rathinam Krishna, the son of prominent producer-director AM Rathnam, and produced by Murali Krishna Vemuri and Divyang Lavania under the banner Star Light Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Speaking with Hans India, Neha Sshetty shared a few insights about the film and her character. Let’s have a look into it.

Your career is different before and after ‘DJ Tillu,’ how do you see it?



‘DJ Tillu’ came as one full circle because I started with Mahbooba which didn't work well. Then I flew to New York to study film acting. I returned to India with hopes aplenty, immediately the Covid-induced lockdown came as a death knell. I had to wait for some more time. That was when I was offered the character Radhika in “DJ Tillu.” When the film was released in theatres, audiences instantly got connected with the character. I am happy with the way it was received by audiences.

Do you believe that you’re off to a solid start with back-to-back successes with ‘DJ Tillu’ and ‘Bedurulanka 2012’?



I am not sure, I feel there is still more to achieve. But I am so glad and grateful for whatever I've achieved in a very short span of time.

How is your character in ‘Rules Ranjann’ different from Radhika character?



I play the character Sana in ‘Rules Ranjann.’ Sana is not a selfish character like Radhika in ‘DJ Tillu.’ She is a happy-go-lucky girl hailing from Tirupati. She is adventurous and wants to explore the world. As a character, Sana is glamorous. She is cute, bubbly and a girl-next-door character.

Tell us about sensational ‘Sammohanuda’ song and music director Amrish.



I've not met music composer Amrish personally. All I know about him through press meets and promotional events of ‘Rules Ranjann.’ Like you all, I became a fan after hearing his work. The way he scored the music is amazing. I am ever grateful for him.

Coming to ‘Sammohanuda,’ it is very challenging for me. If you observe the song, I had to dance in the fire, water, amidst flowers, and by the poolside. Quite a few interesting things I had to try. The picturisation was quite tough. But in the end, it's all worth it.

How different is ‘Rules Ranjann’ as far as the romantic track is concerned?



A love story is a common ingredient in any commercial potboiler. Rules Ranjann, the whole story is quite different. There is conflict in it. There is comedy. It is not the routine boy-meets-girl story. It has a captivating love theme, treated so uniquely. I am sure audiences would enjoy the film as much as they enjoyed my previous films.