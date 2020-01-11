I take kids to my sets, says Allu Arjun

Reigning star Allu Arjun claims that he likes to take his kids to shooting spot once-in-a-while. "I have a reason for taking my kids to sets.

Our earlier generation of stars avoided their kids at film shootings since they felt it could spoil them.

They didn't even allow their children to watch movies. I felt it like double standards and trying to bring my kids close to reality and show them what I am doing," says the actor, while talking to the media to promote his upcoming film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'.

He denies that it is remake of Hindi movie 'Sonu Ke Tittu Sweety'.

"We had the Telugu remake rights of 'Sonu Ke…' but when Trivikram came up with the storyline of 'Ala…' we felt it would be better choice and dropped the remake plans," he informs.

Talking about his new look for the movie, he adds, "I didn't have a long hair for quite some time, so it is looking fresh now," he clarifies.

For choosing a family entertainer after action movies like 'Sarrainodu' and 'Naa Peru Surya', he replies, "My earlier movie with Trivikramgaru was 'Julayi' and we wanted to make another movie which is loaded with entertainment.

Because our other film 'S/o of Satyamurthy' was high on emotions. And also my last few movies like 'Naa Peru Surya' were a serious stuff, so I wanted to take a break.

Frankly, I have never done such a full-fledged family entertainer like 'Ala..' till date without compromising on heroism and fun elements besides lavish songs."

He says that he could three films with Trivikram Srinivas because their wavelengths match and they are in perfect tuning.

"I have tried to give real-time performance in this movie as we wanted to try something different. Trivikram gives me the strength to think out-of-the-box," he points out.

He claims that his one and half year break taught him a few lessons. "I learnt a few new things during that no-work period.

It could be small things but they were quite significant. I have resolved not to take a break in my career. Despite such a long gap the enthusiasm and love of my fans remained undeterred.

Others stars have fans but I have an army (read fans) behind me," he says, with a glint of pride. Coming back to his role in the 'Ala….', "There will be many people in a home called Vaikunthapurram.

Hence, the film revolves around issues among these people. I am playing a middle-class guy, while Pooja Hegde is my boss in the movie.

I have some issues with my dad in the movie and our family's connection with this swanky house is the crux of the story," he informs.

He claims that clash among stars during Sankranthi festival has been there for many decades.

"It has been there for a very long time and stars have tapped into it for ages. Of course, a producer who spends crores of rupees on a movie would prefer a 'solo' release to recover his investment.

During Sankranthi, the collections would be 20 to 30% more and no one would like to miss this opportunity. There is nothing more to it." he concludes.