I Wish 'Software Sudheer' To Become A Big Hit - Anchor Suma

Sudigaali Sudheer who is quite popular with TV shows like 'Jabardasth', 'Dhee', 'Pove Por'aa' is starring as a hero in a film titled 'Software Sudheer' co-starring 'Raju gari Gadhi' fame Dhanya Balakrishna as a heroine. 'Software Sudheer' is produced by Popular Industrialist K.Sekhar Raju in Sekhara Art Creations as production no - 1. Rajasekhar Reddy Pulicharla is debuting as director with this film. Recently released Teaser, Trailer and Songs of the film have garnered a very good response. The film is releasing in a grand manner on December 28th. On this occasion, the team has held a grand pre-release event on December 25th at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. Producer Raj Kandukuri, Fight Masters Ram - Lakshman, Anchor Suma, Pradeep, Ravi along with Jabardasth, Dhee Team attended the event. Sudheer made his fans go frenzy with his dance steps and also crooned a song at the event.

Fight Masters Ram - Lakshman said, " Sekhar Raju Garu came to Hyderabad on a cycle and finds his way to become a popular industrialist with his sheer hard work. Now he has paved the way to many in the film industry by turning as a Producer with 'Software Sudheer'. Though the title of the film is 'Soft', the content of the film is very 'Hard'. Director Rajasekhar is very talented. The film has all aspects along with a strong message about Farmers. Sudheer is terrific in dances and fights. Everyone should watch this film on December 28th."

Producer Raj Kandukuri said, " I know 'Sudigaali' in Sudheer but, now at this event, it's more like a hurricane. Sudheer has very good body language and timing. More than that he has an extraordinary following. The trailer has all the elements. I just loved it. Along with you all, I am also eagerly waiting for December 28th."

Cinematographer Ram Prasad said, " I have attended events of Big Heroes. This is like any Big Hero event. Sudheer will definitely become a very good hero. Sudheer has a very good following in foreign countries too."

Music Director Bheems said, " Me and Rajasekhar Reddy used to share a room. We share a bond of brothers. I am very happy that he is debuting as a director with Sudheer as the hero. Thanks to everyone who has helped this film and me."

Lyricist Suresh Gangula said, " Bheems garu gave me good opportunities from 'Bombay Pothava Raja'. I wrote three songs, 'Coimbatore Piece', 'Intha Andame','Identity Card' in this film. I believe this film will bring me a good name for my songs."

Anchor Suma said, "I wanted to host this show instead I attended as a guest. We have many examples that a film which has a good story and screenplay backed by the good cast will surely score big successes. I wish 'Software Sudheer' starring our Sudigaali Sudheer as the hero to become a big hit."

Anchor Pradeep said, " Sudheer keeps on improving himself in acting and dances every day. I wish him to become a big star with this film and 'Software Sudheer' to become a big hit."

Film Producer K Sekhar Raju said, " This is the first film in our Sekhara Arts Creations banner. I am very happy to introduce Sudheer as a Hero in our banner. Though this is my first film, Artists and technicians have lent their complete support for this film. Thanks to them. 'Software Sudheer' is releasing on December 28th. The film will surely become a Super Hit."

Film Director Rajasekhar Reddy Pulicharla said, " The story of this film reflects the lives of some people. I have seen the first copy. I am confident that this film will score a Hit. We should remember Dr. Siva Prasad garu as he is not with us today. When I called him and asked to do a very good role in this film He agreed and did it despite his illness. He prepared to act in spite of knowing that he will pass away the next day. He has that kind of passion for acting. My Producer Sekhar Raju garu liked the story and gave me this opportunity to Direct this film. I am very happy that I worked with a great producer for my first film itself. I know Bheems for 15 years. He composed very good music for this film. We opted for Sudheer as we need a Hero with very good comedy timing for a performance-oriented role. He worked very hard with all his energies for this film. Dhanya Balakrishna did a very good job. People's Singer Gaddar liked the story and crooned a song. He also featured in it. Our Producer Sekhar Raju garu did a role in this film. I wish everyone should watch this film on December 28th and make this film a big success."

Hero Sudigaali Sudheer said, ' I believe it is due to the blessings of the god and my parents, The pre-release event of my first film is happening here today. Rajasekhar garu narrated the storyline in March. I liked the story and asked him about the technicians. He immediately said that Ram Prasad garu for cinematography, Gowtam Raju garu for editing, Ram - Lakshma for Fights, Bheems for Music. Thanks to my Director and Producer for making me work with such big technicians in my first film itself. Special Thanks to my Producer Sekhar Raju garu who has never compromised for the film. He acted in this film. The output of the film came out very well. You all supported me on the small screen and I hope you will continue your support on the big screen too. This film has all commercial elements along with the comedy. I did dances and Fights too in this film. I am awaiting your response. I wish the media will extend their support to us. 'Software Sudheer' is releasing on December 28th. Please go watch it in theatres."